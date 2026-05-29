Leo De Vries Injury: Managing bone bruise
De Vries has been out of action at Double-A Midland since Sunday due to a bone bruise in his right ring finger, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Although it's been nearly a week since De Vries last suited up at Midland, the A's said that his injury isn't anything too serious and are optimistic that he'll return to the lineup soon. The 19-year-old prospect hasn't been enjoying the same level of success that he had when he first broke into Double-A last season, but he's still performing well, slashing .281/.360/.401 with five homers, 19 RBI, 28 runs and 16 steals through 43 games.
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