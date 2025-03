The Padres reassigned De Vries to minor-league camp Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 18-year-old De Vries and fellow teenage prospect Ethan Salas were among the 11 cuts the Padres made Thursday. De Vries posted an .803 OPS with 11 homers and 13 steals with Single-A Lake Elsinore in 2024 and could move up to High-A Fort Wayne in 2025.