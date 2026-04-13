Leo De Vries headshot

Leo De Vries News: Launches two homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

De Vries went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs Sunday for Double-A Midland.

The 19-year-old switch hitter logged a 1.183 OPS with three home runs and four steals in 47 at-bats in big-league camp this spring. He also finished 2025 on fire at Double-A and was the most feared hitter in the Texas League playoffs, so the expectation is for De Vries to force a promotion to Triple-A Las Vegas sooner than later. De Vries has a six-game hitting streak and a 170 wRC+ through nine games to start the year.

Leo De Vries
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leo De Vries See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leo De Vries See More
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
4 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
6 days ago
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
18 days ago
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target
MLB
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target
Author Image
Peter Schoenke
24 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
25 days ago