Leo De Vries News: Makes return to spring lineup

De Vries (illness) will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Monday's Cactus League game against the Padres.

De Vries battled dehydration and stomach issues during Saturday's game against the Giants, but he needed just one day to recover before rejoining the Athletics' spring lineup. One of the top infield prospects in all of baseball, De Vries has held his own thus far in the spring, going 3-for-10 with a 1:2 BB:K and one stolen base over five games. He's likely to open the upcoming season at either Double-A Midland or Triple-A Sacramento but could earn his first big-league call-up at some point in the second half of 2026.