Leo De Vries News: Monster spring performance
De Vries went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a grand slam in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Dodgers.
De Vries made his presence felt, first demolishing a two-run rocket over the right-field fence off Kyle Hurt in the fourth inning before launching a grand slam off Carson Hobbs in the fifth frame. Both blasts came from the left side for the switch-hitter, who's slashing .385/.429/.615 through 11 spring contests after Sunday's outburst. The 19-year-old is likely to begin the season with Double-A Midland or Triple-A Las Vegas, though the top prospect could push to make his major-league debut in the second half of the 2026 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leo De Vries See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leo De Vries See More