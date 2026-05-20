Leo Jimenez Injury: Exits with injury
Jimenez was removed from Wednesday's game against Atlanta with an apparent injury, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.
Jimenez took a knee to the head/neck area from Ronald Acuna while the latter was sliding into third base during the sixth inning. Jimenez initially remained in the game but was removed later in the inning while the Marlins made a pitching change. He will presumably be evaluated for a concussion, and the team should provide an update on his status in the near future.
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