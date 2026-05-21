Leo Jimenez headshot

Leo Jimenez Injury: Heading to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Jimenez will head to the IL after being removed from Tuesday's game against Atlanta, reports Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Jimenez was taken out of Tuesday's game against Atlanta after experiencing neck stiffness due to a collision with Ronald Acuna in the sixth inning. The 25-year-old has recorded just ten hits in 44 at-bats for Miami this campaign. Miami is recalling Graham Pauley in response to Jimenez being placed on the IL.

Leo Jimenez
Miami Marlins
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