Leo Jimenez headshot

Leo Jimenez Injury: Negative X-rays on hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 3:08pm

Jimenez is day-to-day after X-rays on his left hand came back negative Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez was hit by a Kyle Leahy pitch in his first plate appearance during Wednesday's win over the Cardinals and eventually exited the game. He is dealing with some bruising but has managed to avoid a fracture. Jimenez has played sparingly for the Marlins, as his start Wednesday was his first in two weeks.

Leo Jimenez
Miami Marlins
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