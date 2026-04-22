Leo Jimenez Injury: X-rays on hand are negative

Jimenez is day-to-day after X-rays on his left hand came back negative, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez was hit by a Kyle Leahy pitch in his first plate appearance during Wednesday's win over the Cardinals and eventually exited the game. He is dealing with some bruising but has managed to avoid broken bones. Jimenez has played sparingly for the Marlins, as his start Wednesday was his first in two weeks.