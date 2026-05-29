Leo Jimenez News: Back from concussion IL
The Marlins activated Jimenez from the 7-day concussion injured list Friday,Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Jimenez missed the past week of action after a collision with Atlanta's Ronald Acuna resulted in a concussion. The 25-year-old will see some starts at third base for the Marlins but will likely operate mostly in a reserve infielder role.
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