Leo Jimenez headshot

Leo Jimenez News: Clear path to Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Jimenez seems likely to have a spot on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Toronto's infield depth got a little thinner after it was announced that Anthony Santander (shoulder) would miss most of all of the 2026 season, which pushed Addison Barger out of the third base mix and into right field. Ernie Clement was the team's main utility infielder last year, but with Bo Bichette now a Met, he's stepping into a starting role at second base. That leaves Jimenez as the next man up to handle backup duties at the middle infield spots. The 24-year-old shown hasn't shown much at the plate, managing a .635 OPS in 242 career big-league plate appearances, and he could be joined on the bench, or even pushed aside, by glove-first prospect Josh Kasevich.

Leo Jimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leo Jimenez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leo Jimenez See More
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
145 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
198 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
201 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
208 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
209 days ago