Leo Jimenez News: Headed to Miami
The Marlins acquired Jimenez from the Blue Jays on Sunday in exchange for infielder Dub Gleed and $250,000 in international bonus pool money, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Jimenez will head to Miami after being designated for assignment by Toronto on Wednesday. The infielder spent most of 2025 at the Triple-A level and has slashed .207/.303/.332 with five home runs and zero steals across 242 career plate appearances in the majors with the Blue Jays. He has no minor-league options remaining, so Jimenez will need to be added to the Marlins' 26-man active roster ahead of Monday's game against the White Sox.
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