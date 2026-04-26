Leo Jimenez News: Joins lineup Saturday

Jimenez (hand) started at designated hitter and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Giants.

Jimenez was lifted from Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Cardinals shortly after being hit on the left hand by a pitch in the second inning, but X-rays on the hand returned negative. The 25-year-old went unused off the bench in Friday's series opener in San Francisco, but he felt well enough to enter the lineup Saturday while southpaw Robbie Ray took the hill for the Giants. Jimenez is likely to see limited action moving forward while the Marlins have all of their key infielders available except for Christopher Morel (oblique).