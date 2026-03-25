Leo Jimenez News: Removed from 40-man roster
The Blue Jays designated Jimenez for assignment Wednesday.
Jimenez had no minor-league options remaining, so after deciding not to include him on their Opening Day roster, the Blue Jays will have to expose the young infielder to the waiver process. The 24-year-old offers a capable glove at three infield spots but hasn't resembled a big-league-caliber hitter over various stints with Toronto over the past two seasons, as he's produced a .207/.303/.332 batting line (85 wRC+) across 242 career plate appearances.
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