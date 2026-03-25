Leo Jimenez headshot

Leo Jimenez News: Removed from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Blue Jays designated Jimenez for assignment Wednesday.

Jimenez had no minor-league options remaining, so after deciding not to include him on their Opening Day roster, the Blue Jays will have to expose the young infielder to the waiver process. The 24-year-old offers a capable glove at three infield spots but hasn't resembled a big-league-caliber hitter over various stints with Toronto over the past two seasons, as he's produced a .207/.303/.332 batting line (85 wRC+) across 242 career plate appearances.

Leo Jimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
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