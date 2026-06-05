Leo Jimenez headshot

Leo Jimenez News: Taking seat Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Jimenez is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Rays.

Jimenez had started two of the last three games versus right-handed pitching, but he'll take a seat in this one as the Rays send righty Drew Rasmussen to the bump. It will be Javier Sanoja handling third base in the series opener.

Leo Jimenez
Miami Marlins
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