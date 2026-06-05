Leo Jimenez News: Taking seat Friday
Jimenez is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Rays.
Jimenez had started two of the last three games versus right-handed pitching, but he'll take a seat in this one as the Rays send righty Drew Rasmussen to the bump. It will be Javier Sanoja handling third base in the series opener.
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