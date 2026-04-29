Leo Rivas News: Exiting starting nine Wednesday
Rivas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Will Wilson will receive the nod at third base in place of Rivas in the series finale. Rivas had started in nine of Seattle's last 10 games, batting just .129 with zero home runs or steals, four RBI and one run during that stretch. Even while he continues to see steady playing time in the absence of Brendan Donovan (groin), Rivas will hold limited fantasy appeal.
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