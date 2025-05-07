Leo Rivas News: Filling bench role with Moore back
Rivas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
The 27-year-old had started at second base six times over a seven-game stretch from April 27 through Monday, but his time as a regular in the Seattle lineup appears to be over after Dylan Moore (hip) returned from the injured list Tuesday. Rivas will hit the bench for the second straight day while Moore picks up the start at the keystone.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now