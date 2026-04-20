Leo Rivas headshot

Leo Rivas News: Filling in for injured Donovan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Rivas will start at third base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Athletics.

Rivas will cover the hot corner for the third game in a row and could be in line for a regular starting role for at least the next week after Seattle placed Brendan Donovan (groin) on the 10-day injured list Monday. The 28-year-old hasn't provided much reason to get excited about his fantasy prospects; over 61 plate appearances on the season, he's hit just .143 with no home runs, no stolen bases, four runs and four RBI.

Leo Rivas
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leo Rivas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leo Rivas See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
20 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
22 days ago