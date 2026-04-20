Leo Rivas News: Filling in for injured Donovan
Rivas will start at third base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Athletics.
Rivas will cover the hot corner for the third game in a row and could be in line for a regular starting role for at least the next week after Seattle placed Brendan Donovan (groin) on the 10-day injured list Monday. The 28-year-old hasn't provided much reason to get excited about his fantasy prospects; over 61 plate appearances on the season, he's hit just .143 with no home runs, no stolen bases, four runs and four RBI.
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