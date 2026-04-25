Leo Rivas News: Getting rest Saturday
Rivas isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
Rivas has been starting regularly since Brendan Donovan (groin) went on the IL, but the former has gone just 2-for-23 with a pair of RBI across his last seven games. He'll get a chance to reset with a day off Saturday; meanwhile, Will Wilson will start at the hot corner and bat ninth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leo Rivas See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends25 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leo Rivas See More