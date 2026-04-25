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Leo Rivas News: Getting rest Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Rivas isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.

Rivas has been starting regularly since Brendan Donovan (groin) went on the IL, but the former has gone just 2-for-23 with a pair of RBI across his last seven games. He'll get a chance to reset with a day off Saturday; meanwhile, Will Wilson will start at the hot corner and bat ninth.

Leo Rivas
Seattle Mariners
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