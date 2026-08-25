Leo Rivas headshot

Leo Rivas News: Optioned back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Mariners optioned Rivas to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

He's clearing off the roster to make space for the return of J.P. Crawford (wrist). Rivas has slashed an ugly .147/.270/.190 across 47 games in the majors this season.

Leo Rivas
Seattle Mariners
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