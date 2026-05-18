Leo Rivas headshot

Leo Rivas News: Optioned to Tacoma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

The Mariners optioned Rivas to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

Rivas had been in the lineup for only four of the Mariners' past 10 games. The slick-fielding infielder has managed just a .131/.263/.172 batting line in 38 contests for Seattle this season.

Leo Rivas
Seattle Mariners
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