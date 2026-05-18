Leo Rivas News: Optioned to Tacoma
The Mariners optioned Rivas to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Rivas had been in the lineup for only four of the Mariners' past 10 games. The slick-fielding infielder has managed just a .131/.263/.172 batting line in 38 contests for Seattle this season.
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