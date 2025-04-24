Leo Rivas News: Reaches base four times in win

Rivas went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Red Sox.

Since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on April 9, Rivas has started at second base in five of the Mariners' ensuing 12 games. Three of those five starts have come against left-handed starting pitchers, and the switch-hitting Rivas will remain in the lineup at the keystone again Thursday while the Red Sox send southpaw Garrett Crochet to the hill. Rivas will likely continue to occupy the short side of a platoon at second base with the right-handed-hitting Dylan Moore, who typically plays elsewhere around the diamond or in the outfield when the Mariners face lefties.