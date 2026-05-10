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Leo Rivas News: Returning to backup role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 11:22am

Rivas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Rivas will be on the bench for the second time in three games and appears set for a utility role after Brendan Donovan's recent return from the injured list. While Donovan was on the shelf, Rivas served as the Mariners' primary third baseman but provided little fantasy value in that capacity. For the season, he's batting just .141 with no home runs, two stolen bases, seven RBI and eight runs over 112 plate appearances.

Leo Rivas
Seattle Mariners
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