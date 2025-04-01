Fantasy Baseball
Leo Rivas headshot

Leo Rivas News: Returning to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

The Mariners will recall Rivas from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

With Jorge Polanco away on paternity leave, the Mariners will call up Rivas to give the team additional infield depth for the next several days. The 27-year-old turned in a .607 OPS in 86 plate appearances with the M's last season but has already blasted two home runs in three Triple-A games this year.

