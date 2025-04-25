Leo Rivas News: Swipes third bag

Rivas went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox.

Rivas has impressed while starting three of Seattle's last four games, going 6-for-12 in that span. The 27-year-old switch-hitter has primarily started against left-handed pitching, though he's making a case for a more prominent role in the Mariners' lineup. Rivas appeared in 43 games last season, where he slashed .233/.333/.274 with 10 runs scored, eight RBI and three steals.