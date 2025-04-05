Leody Taveras News: Busy on basepaths in win

Taveras went 1-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rays.

The 26-year-old switch hitter hasn't done much at the plate so far -- he's batting .182 (4-for-22) with zero extra-base hits and a 1:6 BB:K -- but Taveras is at least making an impact with his legs. After swiping a career-high 23 bags in 2024, he's gone 4-for-4 in steal attempts through his first seven games of the campaign. Evan Carter has just one hit in 17 at-bats to begin his season at Triple-A Round Rock, so Taveras seems to have a firm hold on the starting center field spot in Texas for now.