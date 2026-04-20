Leody Taveras News: Delivers clutch grand slam

Taveras went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Monday's victory over the Royals.

Tavares' lone hit was an impactful one, as he sent an elevated sinker from Alex Lange over the center-field fence for a grand slam in the 12th inning, propelling the Orioles to a thrilling victory. The center fielder has quietly been excellent when called upon to open the 2026 season, slashing .341/.453/.545 with two homers, three doubles, 13 RBI and eight runs across 54 plate appearances. While sustaining that production will be difficult, the 27-year-old switch hitter will look to continue capitalizing on his opportunities and ride the hot streak.