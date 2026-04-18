Leody Taveras News: Hits solo homer vs. Cleveland

Taveras went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run during Baltimore's 4-2 loss to Cleveland on Saturday.

Taveras put the Orioles on the board with a solo homer off Gavin Williams in the fourth inning. It was Taveras' first home run of the 2026 season and extended his hitting streak to seven games. Over that seven-game span, he has gone 8-for-20 (.400) with one steal, five RBI and five runs scored.