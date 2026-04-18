Leody Taveras News: Hits solo homer vs. Cleveland
Taveras went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run during Baltimore's 4-2 loss to Cleveland on Saturday.
Taveras put the Orioles on the board with a solo homer off Gavin Williams in the fourth inning. It was Taveras' first home run of the 2026 season and extended his hitting streak to seven games. Over that seven-game span, he has gone 8-for-20 (.400) with one steal, five RBI and five runs scored.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leody Taveras See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats85 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leody Taveras See More