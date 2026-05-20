Leody Taveras News: Hitting bench Wednesday

Taveras is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

The switch-hitting Taveras will hit the bench for the second time in the series, with both of his absences coming when the Rays have sent lefty starters to the hill. Blaze Alexander will cover center field Wednesday and could end up working in a quasi-platoon with Taveras, who has been far more effective against right-handed pitching both this season and throughout his career.