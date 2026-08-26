Leody Taveras News: Homers early in win

Taveras went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Cardinals.

Taveras' homer was part of a five-run first inning for the Orioles. The outfielder had just one extra-base hit over his prior 11 games, going 10-for-39 (.256) at the plate in that span. For the season, he's batting .228 with a .662 OPS, eight homers, 49 RBI, 52 runs scored, 13 doubles, six triples and 10 stolen bases through 116 contests. Taveras' playing time has trended up lately, and it should remain consistent as he takes over the starting job in right field in the absence of Tyler O'Neill (shoulder), who landed on the injured list Wednesday.