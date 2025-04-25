Leody Taveras News: Homers in return to lineup

Taveras started in center field and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Athletics.

Taveras, who had been held out of the starting nine for the previous three games for non-injury reasons, returned to action and belted his first homer of the season. The blast pushed his average up to the Mendoza Line (.200), which partially explains why Kevin Pillar, Josh Smith and Dustin Harris started in center field the previous three contests. The switch-hitting Taveras typically sits against lefties, but two of the previous three games were against righties, which is noteworthy.