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Leody Taveras News: Idle for early game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Taveras is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Astros.

Colton Cowser will patrol center field for Baltimore in the first game of the day, but Taveras will likely enter the starting nine for the nightcap. Taveras has recorded at least one hit in 10 of his last 14 games, batting .267 with two home runs, one steal, 11 RBI and seven runs during that stretch.

Leody Taveras
Baltimore Orioles
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