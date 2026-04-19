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Leody Taveras News: Idle for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Taveras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Taveras extended his hitting streak to seven games in Saturday's 4-2 loss, going 1-for-3 with a solo home run -- his first of the season -- and a walk. Though he'll exit the lineup Sunday while the Guardians send lefty Joey Cantillo to the hill, the switch-hitting Taveras appears to have solidified himself as a regular in the lineup against right-handed pitching.

Leody Taveras
Baltimore Orioles
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