Leody Taveras News: Idle for series finale
Taveras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
Taveras extended his hitting streak to seven games in Saturday's 4-2 loss, going 1-for-3 with a solo home run -- his first of the season -- and a walk. Though he'll exit the lineup Sunday while the Guardians send lefty Joey Cantillo to the hill, the switch-hitting Taveras appears to have solidified himself as a regular in the lineup against right-handed pitching.
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