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Leody Taveras News: Idle Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2026 at 3:32pm

Taveras isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Nationals.

Taveras will grab a seat on the bench to begin Friday's contest after going 0-for-8 with three strikeouts during Baltimore's last series against the Yankees. He'll be replaced in center field by Colton Cowser.

Leody Taveras
Baltimore Orioles
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