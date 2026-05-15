Leody Taveras News: Idle Friday
Taveras isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Nationals.
Taveras will grab a seat on the bench to begin Friday's contest after going 0-for-8 with three strikeouts during Baltimore's last series against the Yankees. He'll be replaced in center field by Colton Cowser.
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