Leody Taveras News: Might be favorite to start in CF
Taveras is starting in center field and batting ninth in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Royals.
In both of the Rangers' final exhibition tune-ups Monday and Tuesday, it's been Taveras in center field over Evan Carter, with one of those matchups coming against a righty and the other versus a lefty. It would seem to indicate that Taveras has won the center-field job, although manager Bruce Bochy has not confirmed it. If Carter isn't the starter in center, he will likely be assigned to Triple-A Round Rock, where he can play every day.
