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Leody Taveras News: Out of Monday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Taveras is absent from the lineup for Monday's game in Tampa Bay.

Taveras had started the last four and nine of the past 10 contests, but he will begin Monday's tilt on the bench. Jeremiah Jackson, Christian Franklin and Tyler O'Neill will patrol the outfield for the Orioles.

Leody Taveras
Baltimore Orioles
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