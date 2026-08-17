Leody Taveras News: Out of Monday's lineup
Taveras is absent from the lineup for Monday's game in Tampa Bay.
Taveras had started the last four and nine of the past 10 contests, but he will begin Monday's tilt on the bench. Jeremiah Jackson, Christian Franklin and Tyler O'Neill will patrol the outfield for the Orioles.
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