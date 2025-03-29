Leody Taveras News: Starts against righty

Taveras started in center field against right-hander Tanner Houck and went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

Taveras made his first start of the regular season, after he rode the bench Thursday against a lefty. Taveras and Kevin Pillar, who started Thursday, appear to be in a job-share in center field to start the season. Taveras may not provide much value as a hitter, but he's posted double-digit steals the last four seasons at the major-league level.