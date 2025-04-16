Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leody Taveras headshot

Leody Taveras News: Swipes sixth bag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Taveras went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Angels.

The switch-hitting center fielder had gone without a hit in the three prior games, but Taveras made the most of his leadoff single in the sixth inning Tuesday, as he stole second base, advanced to third on a Travis d'Arnaud throwing error, then trotted home on a Marcus Semien sacrifice fly that was inches from leaving the yard. Taveras hasn't done much at the plate yet this season, slashing .213/.229/.255 with zero homers, four RBI and four runs through 16 contests while mainly batting ninth for the Rangers, but he has pilfered six bags in seven attempts.

Leody Taveras
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now