Leody Taveras News: Swipes sixth bag
Taveras went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Angels.
The switch-hitting center fielder had gone without a hit in the three prior games, but Taveras made the most of his leadoff single in the sixth inning Tuesday, as he stole second base, advanced to third on a Travis d'Arnaud throwing error, then trotted home on a Marcus Semien sacrifice fly that was inches from leaving the yard. Taveras hasn't done much at the plate yet this season, slashing .213/.229/.255 with zero homers, four RBI and four runs through 16 contests while mainly batting ninth for the Rangers, but he has pilfered six bags in seven attempts.
