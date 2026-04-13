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Leody Taveras News: Taking hold of center-field duties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Taveras will start in center field and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

With all of Adley Rutschman (ankle), Ryan Mountcastle (foot) and Tyler O'Neill (concussion) having went down with injuries over the weekend, Taveras appears to have gained a foothold in the Orioles' everyday lineup. Taveras has historically provided most of his value with his defense and speed, but he's held his own at the plate over his previous three starts, going 4-for-12 with a pair of doubles, two runs and an RBI during that stretch. He could be in line for regular reps in the Baltimore outfield until the team reclaims some health.

Leody Taveras
Baltimore Orioles
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