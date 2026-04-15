Leody Taveras News: Taking seat for series finale
Taveras is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
The switch-hitting Taveras has fared better against right-handed pitching (87 wRC+) than lefties (75 wRC+) over his seven-year big-league career, so he'll be given a breather for the series finale while Arizona sends southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill. Blaze Alexander will enter the lineup in center field in place of Taveras, who had started each of the last five games while going 6-for-18 with two doubles, two walks, four RBI and three runs.
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