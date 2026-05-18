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Leody Taveras News: Taking seat Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Taveras is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

Taveras will hit the bench Monday following a productive three-game series in Washington over the weekend in which he went 3-for-7 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and two runs. Blaze Alexander will replace Taveras in center field on Monday.

Leody Taveras
Baltimore Orioles
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