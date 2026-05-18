Leody Taveras News: Taking seat Monday
Taveras is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.
Taveras will hit the bench Monday following a productive three-game series in Washington over the weekend in which he went 3-for-7 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and two runs. Blaze Alexander will replace Taveras in center field on Monday.
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