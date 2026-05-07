Leody Taveras News: Taking seat Thursday
Taveras isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Miami, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Taveras has hit safely in each of his last four games, but the O's will keep him on the bench during Thursday's series finale while Dylan Beavers, Colton Cowser and Tyler O'Neill start across the outfield.
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