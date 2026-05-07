Leody Taveras headshot

Leody Taveras News: Taking seat Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Taveras isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Miami, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Taveras has hit safely in each of his last four games, but the O's will keep him on the bench during Thursday's series finale while Dylan Beavers, Colton Cowser and Tyler O'Neill start across the outfield.

Leody Taveras
Baltimore Orioles
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