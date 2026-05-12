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Leody Taveras News: Taking seat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Taveras is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Taveras started the previous four contests and will hit the bench Tuesday after going 2-for-13 with five strikeouts during that stretch. Colton Cowser is manning center field Tuesday, though it was originally Dylan Beavers that was set to start before being scratched with oblique discomfort, per Jake Rill of MLB.com.

Leody Taveras
Baltimore Orioles
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