Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Leody Taveras headshot

Leody Taveras News: Wins Texas center field job

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Taveras will be the Rangers' starting center fielder after Evan Carter was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Taveras came into spring training in line to serve as the club's fourth outfielder, but he outplayed Carter by a wide margin, finishing with a .747 OPS with four home runs and four stolen bases. The switch hitter could sit in favor of Kevin Pillar against some lefties, but manager Bruce Bochy said a platoon in center field isn't guaranteed, per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News.

Leody Taveras
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now