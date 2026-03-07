Leonardo Bernal headshot

Leonardo Bernal News: Sent down to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

The Cardinals optioned Bernal to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Bernal spent all of 2025 at Double-A Springfield, where he slashed .247/.332/.394 with 13 homers, 69 RBI, 58 runs scored and 13 steals over 107 games. After going 2-for-5 with two walks in Grapefruit League play, he'll receive a promotion to Triple-A to begin the season.

Leonardo Bernal
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leonardo Bernal See More
