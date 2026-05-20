Levi Wells Injury: Shelved with hip injury

Triple-A Norfolk placed Wells on its 7-day injured list Wednesday due to right hip discomfort, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The severity of the injury isn't known, but Wells will be out of action for at least a week while he recovers from the hip issue. Over his eight starts with Norfolk this season, the 24-year-old righty has posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB across 36 innings.