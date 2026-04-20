Liam Doyle News: Gets on track at Double-A

Doyle struck out five across four innings of one-run ball in a start for Double-A Springfield on Sunday.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Doyle really struggled in his first two outings of the season, yielding a combined nine runs (seven earned) on 12 hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He seemed to get back on track in his third trip to the hill, however. Doyle threw 66 pitches over his four frames Sunday and the Cardinals will continue to build up his workload slowly. He could push to debut at some point in 2026 if things go well.