Liam Doyle headshot

Liam Doyle News: Gets on track at Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 8:49am

Doyle struck out five across four innings of one-run ball in a start for Double-A Springfield on Sunday.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Doyle really struggled in his first two outings of the season, yielding a combined nine runs (seven earned) on 12 hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He seemed to get back on track in his third trip to the hill, however. Doyle threw 66 pitches over his four frames Sunday and the Cardinals will continue to build up his workload slowly. He could push to debut at some point in 2026 if things go well.

Liam Doyle
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Doyle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Liam Doyle See More
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
11 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
46 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
82 days ago
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Blueprint
MLB
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Blueprint
Author Image
James Anderson
95 days ago
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
158 days ago