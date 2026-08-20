Liam Doyle News: Looks ready for promotion to Triple-A

Doyle has posted a 1.82 ERA and 51:22 K:BB over 39.2 innings covering his last eight starts with Double-A Springfield.

Doyle logged nine strikeouts -- including six in a row at one point -- over five innings of one-run ball in his last outing Wednesday. Walks have been an issue throughout the season for Doyle, but the control has been better over his last four starts with a 10 percent walk rate. Doyle looks ready to be challenged at Triple-A Memphis, though it's unclear if there are plans to promote the first-round draft pick.