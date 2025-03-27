Liam Hendriks Injury: Absence expected to be brief

Hendriks will get his right elbow examined in Texas, likely on Thursday, but the Red Sox are optimistic the injury isn't serious, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Hendriks was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier Thursday with a previously undisclosed elbow injury. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said the reliever "wasn't bouncing back" as hoped and his stuff "wasn't where he wanted it to be." More will be known following Hendriks' visit with Dr. Keith Meister, but Breslow is optimistic the righty will return "pretty quickly."