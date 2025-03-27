Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Liam Hendriks headshot

Liam Hendriks Injury: Absence expected to be brief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Hendriks will get his right elbow examined in Texas, likely on Thursday, but the Red Sox are optimistic the injury isn't serious, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Hendriks was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier Thursday with a previously undisclosed elbow injury. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said the reliever "wasn't bouncing back" as hoped and his stuff "wasn't where he wanted it to be." More will be known following Hendriks' visit with Dr. Keith Meister, but Breslow is optimistic the righty will return "pretty quickly."

Liam Hendriks
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now