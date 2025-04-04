Fantasy Baseball
Liam Hendriks headshot

Liam Hendriks Injury: Bullpen session this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that Hendriks (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Friday or Saturday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

It will be the first time Hendriks has thrown off a mound since he landed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. Hendriks will be eligible for activation April 8, but given that he's just now getting back on the bump, he's unlikely to return at that time.

Liam Hendriks
Boston Red Sox
